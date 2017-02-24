Local

February 24, 2017 11:57 PM

Key West police: Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on North Roosevelt

FLKeysNews.com

A pedestrian was in critical condition Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, police said.

The woman, who police didn’t identify, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after the crash reported by city spokeswoman Alyson Crean at 8:42 p.m.

Outbound lanes were closed for more than one hour due to the crash.

Crean only described the crash as between a vehicle and a pedestrian, saying late Friday night the investigation was ongoing. Police released no other details Friday.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos