Two men try to lure students into truck on Cudjoe

Two men in a pickup tried to lure a pair of teenage girls into their vehicle as the girls waited for a school bus Friday on Cudjoe Key, police say.
The girls, 14 and 16, were at the bus stop at Cutthroat Drive and Lafitte Drive at 6 a.m. when a blue truck with the two men inside pulled up. The men, later described by the girls as “scruffy” and being in their 30s or 40s, asked the girls if they needed a ride and the students said no.
To that, one of the men said, “No, we can take you, just get in the truck,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said.
Then the mother of one of the girls pulled up because her daughter forgot something in the car before being dropped off. The girls told her what was happening, the mother yelled at the men and they took off, Herrin said.
The mother and girls described the truck as a blue two-door with an extended cab and New York license plates.
“We would like to speak to the two men in an effort to determine what their motives were in speaking to the two girls,” Herrin said.
