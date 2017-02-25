Start nears on new Lower Keys Mosquito Control site

Work on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District’s new Big Coppitt Key building project will start within a month, the project manager told the bug board Tuesday.
Construction manager Bill Sprague of B.W. Sprague Consulting Services Inc. told commissioners, meeting in Marathon, about the $2.84 million garage/chemical room along with three trailers at $155,000.
“We should see within the next two weeks a fence going up and some site work starting within the next 30 days,” Sprague said.
The district’s lease of a Key West city-owned building on Stock Island ends Dec. 31 and will not be renewed, which is the reason for the new buildings. In December, Biltmore Construction Co. set a move-in date of Dec. 29 this year for the Big Coppitt site for employees who will work out of the trailers and field inspectors using the chemical and storage garage.
Most of the current 36 employees working in the Key West offices are field inspectors and four are accounting department employees.
An operations building and the garage were going to cost about $6.3 million, but in the final hours of budget planning in October, commissioners axed the operations building and saved taxpayers a 41 percent tax hike.
Designs that were already certified for the operations building had to be recertified for the trailers through Monroe County at a cost of $500,000, which Sprague said are in the process of being approved. After the recertification, he told commissioners, there’s a 30-day waiting period but he can ask the county for a waiver.
The recertification has nothing to do with the construction permit, Sprague told commissioners, adding the county Building Department would be looking at updated site plans and hopefully issuing a building permit within the next two weeks.
