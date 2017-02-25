Bill would protect LGBT from housing discrimination

State Rep. Holly Raschein is working a bill through the state Legislature that would protect members of the LGBT community from housing discrimination.
Raschein (R-Key Largo) told the Keynoter HB 659 would make sexual orientation and gender identity impermissible grounds for discrimination from a landlord.
“Sexual orientation isn’t a reason for you to be kicked out of your home,” Raschein said. “Housing is an elemental human need and that’s why we decided to focus on it.”
Raschein is also co-sponsoring HB 623 to protect members of the LGBT community from discrimination in the workplace, housing and public accommodations. It revises provisions of the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 and Fair Housing Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
She has sponsored and co-sponsored similar bills since 2013. They’ve languished in Tallahassee.
“Since they have not really moved in the past we’re kind of taking on a different strategy and focusing on the issues separately,” Raschein said.
The state's largest gay-rights group, Equality Florida, gave its Voice for Equality Award to Raschein last year for her determination trying to pass the anti-discrimination HB 45, which died in the Economic Affairs Committee and would have prohibited discrimination in the workplace.
Raschein was the first Republican in the Florida Legislature to sponsor a bill protecting LGBT people in the workplace, a measure backed by some of the state's largest corporations such as Disney, Winn-Dixie, Marriott and Wells Fargo through a group called Florida Businesses for a Competitive Workforce.
Both HB 659 and HB 623 have been referred to the Careers and Competition Subcommittee.
“I think it’s good public policy. We want to make sure we send the message that Florida is a welcoming state and we’re welcoming the best and brightest,” she said.
The two-month 2017 legislative session begins March 7.
