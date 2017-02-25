Medical-pot patients can apply but no Keys providers open

Florida patients seeking medical-marijuana identification cards can send in their applications, but there may be few places in the Florida Keys to buy legally prescribed pot.
On Feb. 19, the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Compassionate Use posted an application available for download at its website.
“While [state officials ] have not issued any physical cards yet, they have drafted applications and are currently accepting completed applications for review,” says a statement from Trulieve, an advocacy group. “It appears on this very important topic that many patients, caregivers and physicians may not be aware of this new development.”
Staff at the Department of Health could not be reached at deadline to provide information on the status of applications, which must be endorsed by a physician who has completed Florida’s medical-marijuana training.
Four physicians in Key West and three in the Upper Keys are listed as having completed the training.
On Feb. 15, Monroe County commissioners passed an ordinance that enacts a moratorium on issuing permits that would lead to the opening of a medical dispensary in the unincorporated county.
“Medical-marijuana dispensing facilities are a new and unique use which is not currently addressed” by Monroe County’s development and comprehensive land-use rules, a county summary says. Zoning and other issues for the dispensaries would be considered during the moratorium.
“This would slow things down and stop the ability for dispensaries to open,” County Attorney Bob Shillinger told commissioners.
Then moratorium passed unanimously.
Judy Martinez, the only public speaker at the Key West meeting, predicted the federal government will “come down like a sledgehammer and put the kibosh” on medical marijuana.
The city of Marathon passed a six-month moratorium on marijuana dispensaries in January. The village of Islamorada adopted a moratorium on medical-marijuana dispensaries in 2014 but one-year ordinance apparently has lapsed.
The city of Key West considered a dispensary moratorium but commissioners decided to hold off to see if the Florida Legislature makes significant changes to marijuana laws in its session beginning March 7, spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments