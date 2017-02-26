Man killed crossing Key West road early Sunday, 2 days after woman struck by car

A 61-year-old New Hampshire man was killed early Sunday morning on North Roosevelt Boulevard while walking on the road “between two crosswalks,” police said.
The man — police would not name him pending notification of his family — was struck about 2:30 a.m. outside the Publix grocery store in the Searstown shopping center between Roosevelt and Northside Drive.
The driver of the car that struck the New Hampshire man was Odalmis Caridad, 44, of Key West, police said.
The fatal crash comes less than 48 hours after a California woman was seriously injured when a car struck her at 8:30 p.m. Friday while she crossed the 3600 block of North Roosevelt using one of the crosswalks added by the state when it finished the $41.5 million reconstruction of the island’s main artery.
Jennifer Kimmel, 62, was listed in stable condition at a Miami hospital, Crean said Saturday, after she was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center following the crash.
The maximum speed limit on one stretch of North Roosevelt is 35 mph; the rest is 30 mph.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments