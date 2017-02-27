Police ID man who was struck by a car and died Sunday

Police on Monday identified aman who died early Sunday morning after being struck by a car as David Carter, 61, from Manchester, N.H.
He was killed around 2:30 a.m. when a car driven by Odalmis Caridad, 44, struck him as he crossed North Roosevelt Boulevard in the middle of the intersection at Publix at Roosevelt and Northside Drive. The driver of the car that struck him was Odalmis Caridad, 44, of Key West, police said.
The fatal crash came less than 48 hours after a Vacaville, Calif., woman was seriously injured when a car struck her at 8:30 p.m. Friday while she crossed the 3600 block of North Roosevelt using one of the crosswalks added by the state when it finished the $41.5 million reconstruction of the island’s main artery.
Jennifer Kimmel, 62, was listed in stable condition at a Miami hospital, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
No tickets were issued in either crash.
