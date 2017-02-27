Downed powerlines in Homestead caused Keys-wide Comcast outage

A downed electrical power line in Homestead was the culprit for the Comcast cable and internet outage in the Keys that lasted from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The power lines took down Comcast’s fiber line that feeds the Florida Keys, said Mindy Kramer, vice president of public relations for Comcast’s Florida region. Comcast’s network monitoring center was first alerted to the problem at 10:38 p.m.
Bill Orlove, FPL spokesman, said a tree went down on the powerlines near Card Sound Road around 9 p.m.
Comcast crews had to wait until the Florida Power and Light restored electricity and gave the go-ahead to begin restoration work, Kramer said. FPL finished up at 1:30 a.m., and Kramer said service was restored to Keys customers around 4 a.m.
“We sincerely apologize to our customers for this inconvenience,” Kramer said.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments