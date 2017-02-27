Utah woman dies in boat crash off Islamorada

A Utah woman died from injuries she suffered in a boat crash Friday afternoon.
Lora Smith, 76, was riding on the fly bridge of a 28-foot Hydra Sport center console boat that struck the Tea Table Channel Bridge, at mile marker 79, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. First responders flew her by helicopter air ambulance to Jefferson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died later in the day, said Officer Bobby Dube, spokesman with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Smith lived in the city of Ivins.
Three other people were on the vessel when it collided with the bridge — Ronald Smith, 69, of Mt. Dora, Fla., David Tobias, 66, of Islamorada, and Marlene Tobias, 70, also of Islamorada.
The FWC, which is the investigating agency, did not release any further details about the crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends at this time,” Dube said.
