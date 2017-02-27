Judge sentences mechanic on smuggling boat to almost four years

A federal judge sentenced the on-board mechanic of a vessel that smuggled at least 32 kilograms of cocaine from the Bahamas to Key Largo last July to almost four years in prison Monday afternoon.
Federal agents caught Mario Brand, 32, after a brief foot chase through the Sexton Cove neighborhood on July 14. Brand was with at least one other man, Carlos Alvarez, 29, of Miami, but he got away. The two men just docked a Grady White cabin cruiser, registered to Alvarez, behind a canal-front house in the neighborhood. That vessel came from Freeport in the Bahamas carrying several packages of cocaine, which were transferred to a flats skiff waiting about two miles off Key Largo.
Multiple agencies were involved with the manhunt that summer afternoon throughout the streets and neighborhoods of Key Largo. The search involved federal agents going house-to-house with dogs and several helicopters flying overhead. It’s not clear how many people were involved in the smuggling operation, but so far, Brand is the only one to face justice.
U.S. District Court Judge James Lawrence King issued an order on Jan. 3 designating Alvarez a fugitive. He’s yet to be caught. A grand jury indicted him in October on a count each of conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine, conspiracy to possess with the intent to sell cocaine and possession with the intent to sell cocaine. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Brand originally pleaded not guilty to several cocaine smuggling, dealing and conspiracy charges on which a grand jury indicted him in July. He was facing several life sentences if a jury convicted him during a trial. However, he agreed during a Nov. 1 hearing to plead guilty to one count of importing five kilos of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped the other counts.
Judge Michael K. Moore sentenced him to 3.8 years in prison Monday and three years of supervised release.
Before invoking his right to remain silent last summer, Brand told agents he was hired for $14,000 to be the Grady White’s on-board mechanic on its trip to the Bahamas to pick up the cocaine and on the way back. His attorney, Patrick Trese, noted his client’s utilitarian role in the operation in a Feb. 23 motion to Moore seeking a lighter sentence. Moore had the option of giving Brand 10 years.
“The defendant played no role in initiating the transaction or in making the arrangement for the buying, selling or transportation of the cocaine,” Trese wrote. “He was present for the purpose of assisting in repairing the boat being used for travel purposes.”
According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrest affidavit, Brand and Alvarez were on board the Grady White on July 14 as it made its way back from the Bahamas with the cocaine. They rendezvoused with the flats boat, not realizing that the transaction was being watched by agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations. The agents chased both vessels. The flats boat crew dumped the coke into the mangroves. Agents recovered the drugs, but the skiff’s crew escaped.
DEA agents stationed in the Bahamas were tipped off that the Grady was leaving Freeport with the contraband. The agents alerted DEA and Customs colleagues in South Florida.
