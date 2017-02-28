FHP traffic stop in Key Largo leads to felony cocaine arrest

A Key Largo man’s expired tags on his Cadillac caught the attention of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, whose search of the car turned up cocaine, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.
The trooper watched as Yosuany Saud Ibanez, 35, drove his black 2011 Cadillac into the Shell gasoline station on the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 102 Monday afternoon. The car’s temporary license plate expired in October, according to an FHP arrest affidavit. The trooper walked up to the passenger’s side window and smelled a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” according to the report.
The trooper asked Ibanez and his passenger, Armando Luis Rodriguez, 26, if there was any marijuana in the car. Rodriguez said there was not, but a search of the car showed otherwise, police say. The trooper wrote in his report that he found marijuana inside a Newport cigarette pack, a joint in the door pocket, and more weed in a jar in the trunk. In total, the trooper found 1.4 grams, enough to book Ibanez on a first-degree misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
But the trooper also found enough cocaine to arrest Ibanez on felony possession. According to the report, a total of 3.6 grams of coke were found in a pill bottle located in the car’s center console and in two baggies wedged between the floorboard carpet and the center console. And, while counting $292 found in the trunk, the trooper found two more baggies containing cocaine residue, according to the arrest report.
Ibanez was carrying $1,415, and Rodriguez, who was not arrested, had a cash roll of $1,300 held in a rubber band. Ibanez’s license was also found to have been suspended in January for delinquent child support payments.
The trooper contacted FHP attorneys, who told him not to confiscate the cash. The Cadillac was put on a five-day hold until further notice, according to the report.
Ibanez was booked into Plantation Key jail. His bond information was not immediately available.
