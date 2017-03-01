Monday crash caused by distracted driving

Distracted driving was the suspected cause of a two-car accident at mile marker 50.5 oceanside in Marathon Monday that left one car totaled.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said Oscar Martinez, 52, of Miami was traveling north on U.S. 1 in a 2012 Ford Mustang around 8:40 a.m. when he slowed down to turn make a right turn into an IHOP parking lot.
Behind Martinez was 22-year-old Kinsey Jackson of Marathon, who reportedly was trying to answer a phone call and failed to slow down in the Ford F150 pickup she was driving and ran into back end of Martinez’s car. The Mustang was totaled.
Martinez and his passenger, 50-year-old Rossanna Allalybis Garrido Di Carlo, also of Miami, were not injured. Neither was Jackson, who was ticketed for careless driving.
The National Safety Council estimates at any given time 10 percent of motorists are using cellphones while driving, making the odds of an accident four times more likely.
