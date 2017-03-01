Miami Gardens man faces child abuse charge

A Miami Gardens man faces a felony child abuse charge after police say he violently shook a 7-month-old baby’s car seat early Wednesday morning while arguing with the child’s mother.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also says Tevin Gamble, 23, drove aggressively without his headlights on through the Upper Keys in an effort to elude deputies searching for him after the baby’s mother called 911 to report his dangerous driving.
The mother told deputies that she and Gamble began arguing as they were driving south on U.S. 1 around 4 a.m. Gamble became angry and turned the 2014 Kia around, saying he was going back to Miami Gardens, Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer with the Sheriff’s Office, said.
The mother said Gamble was speeding and driving recklessly, so she called 911. She told dispatchers Gamble switched off his headlights so deputies would have trouble spotting him in the early a.m. darkness.
Gamble pulled the car over in a parking lot around mile marker 97, Herrin said, and tried to pull the car seat from the back of the vehicle. The mother tried to prevent him from taking her child, prompting Gamble to shake the seat violently as he tried to remove it, Herrin said.
He eventually gave up and ran away. Deputies caught up with him at mile marker 102. In the process of fleeing, he changed his clothes to throw off the cops, Herrin said.
Deputies booked him into county jail on a child abuse charge and a misdemeanor obstruction by disguise charge. Information on his bond was not immediately available.
First responders did not find any signs of injury to the child, Herrin said.
“He appeared to be fine,” she said.
