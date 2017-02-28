13-year-old boy struck by car in Key West

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car at the intersection of Truman Avenue and Duval Street in Key West Wednesday evening.
Alyson Crean, spokeswoman for the City of Key West, said the boy was on his bicycle when the car struck him. Further details of the incident were not immediately available, but the boy was flown to a mainland hospital for treatment, Crean said.
This is the third serious incident involving a vehicle hitting someone on the streets of Key West in less than a week. David Carter, 61, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed after being hit by a car at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning crossing the intersection of North Roosevelt Boulevard and Northside Drive.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Jennifer Kimmel, 62, of Vacaville, California, was seriously injured when a car hit her as she crossed the 3600 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard.
Comments