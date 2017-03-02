Missing Winter Garden man’s body found in Lower Matecumbe woods

The body of a Winter Garden man who went missing in February was found in a wooded area on Lower Matecumbe Key Monday afternoon.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Russel Noyes, 53, appears to have died from a gunshot to the head. A gun was found near his body, and Deputy Becky Herrin, agency spokeswoman, said the scene of death showed “no obvious signs of foul play.”
Herrin said Noyes was last seen in Winter Garden on Feb. 9, and one of his roommates contacted him by text messaging on Feb. 11.
Sheriff’s Office deputies began their search for Noyes after Winter Garden police called earlier this week and said information from a cell phone ping indicated he may be on Lower Matecumbe Key.
A deputy located Noyes’ body at 3:30 p.m. in the woods near the Safari Lounge and Caloosa Cove Marina around mile marker 74 on the ocean side of U.S. 1, Herrin said.
The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Medical Examiner are investigating the case.
