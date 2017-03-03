School Board officially hires public information officer

The Monroe County School District officially hired a public information officer this week who will earn an annual salary of almost $70,000 with benefits.
The five-member School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Lynsey Saunders for the new position of communications and community relations coordinator.
“I thought we’ve needed it for years now, even in my days as principal,” School Board member Ron Martin said. “We need a consistent way to get the word out, someone in my opinion who can speak on behalf of the district.”
The move is controversial given the district’s history of scandal and attempts by some in power to cover it up.
When it was revealed in 2009 that the then-head of adult education, Monique Acevedo, stole close to half a million dollars, many in the administrative offices and some on the School Board did not want the scope of the investigation to widen beyond her. Had they gotten their way, Monique Acevedo’s now ex-husband and then-superintendent Randy Acevedo would not have been convicted of three felonies for official misconduct. Prosecutors say he covered up the theft.
Critics of Superintendent Mark Porter’s decision to hire Saunders say much of the reporting that led to the Acevedo administration’s downfall would be tougher to accomplish, if not impossible, had a public information officer been filtering information back then.
Ed Davidson, a former School Board member and vocal critic of the Porter administration, called Tuesday’s vote “a landmark event that is deliberately intended to fundamentally constrain media relations and reportage.”
Board Chairman John Dick has spoken out on the idea of hiring a public information officer several times in the past, but he said Thursday that as the board member who casts the last vote, he did not want Saunders to start her job with a 4-1 decision.
“I was not a big fan of the position, but I’m the chairman. I vote last,” Dick said. “I knew the person was going to get the job anyway.”
Porter has been pushing to create the position for years. Since he funded the job in this fiscal year’s budget, Dick said the board would need a legal reason to prevent it.
“We really couldn’t stop it because it was in the budget,” he said.
Dick, who has a long history of scrutinizing the Key West-based administration and who was instrumental in pushing for a criminal investigation into the Acevedos and others in that administration, vowed to not let the district use Saunders to hide or repackage unflattering news.
“I’m going to make sure we don’t do any spinning,” Dick said.
He added that despite his reservations about hiring a PIO, Saunders’ qualifications are excellent.
“She’s a really, really good candidate,” he said. “She’s more than qualified, that’s for damn sure.”
Saunders, a Key West native, is a graduate of the University of Florida and Columbia University in New York, where she earned a master’s degree in arts and culture journalism on a partial scholarship.
She started out at as the morning host for WUFT, a National Public Radio affiliate in north-central Florida and later worked as a legal assistant and a writer for WSVN in Miami, a Fox TV station.
She had taught writing for electronic media at the UF in Gainesville since 2013. She was chosen out of a field of more than 30 candidates.
Porter often cites as his reasons for hiring a PIO a need to send out a consistent message, to let the community know about the positive things going on in the district and to have someone adept at sending out news through social media.
“Lynsey Saunders has the qualifications and experience we were looking for in the first-ever communications and community relations coordinator,” Porter said in a statement. “Her commitment to accurate, timely and transparent communication using all available technologies will be a great asset to the Monroe County Schools.”
School Board member Mindy Conn, who defeated Davidson in August in his attempt to continue representing District 3, dismissed criticism that the job would be used as a tool to cover up unflattering information coming out of the district.
“If we were in favor of hiring a spin doctor, we would use someone internally, not someone new and excited about the job,” Conn said.
School Board member Bobby Highsmith said he supports the district having a PIO largely in deference to Porter and his executive team saying for years that the job was needed.
“There’s so many great things going on in our school district that aren’t getting out there,” Highsmith said. “We could do a better job at spreading the good news about what’s happening.”
School Board member Andy Griffiths, who’s served on the dais since 1992, said the PIO position is needed now more than ever, especially for a district the size of Monroe’s and whose students’ parents are mostly under 35 and used to social media.
“They’re not getting their news the old-fashioned way,” Griffiths said.
