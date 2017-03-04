Changes proposed for Duck Key bridges

The planning process of making upgrades to or replacing Duck Key’s four bridges has begun but what specifically will happen has yet to be determined.
At a meeting with residents Thursday at Hawks Cay Resort, Monroe County officials gave an overview of why the county-maintained bridges need upgrades. Built in 1955, they are narrow, steep and don’t have sidewalks for pedestrians.
The railings, which have been damaged and vandalized over the years, are not crash-tested, according to a study by Tampa engineering firm Kisinger Campo & Associates.
Engineers from the county, Kisinger Campo & Associates, the U.S. Coast Guard and the state Bureau of Historic Preservation told more than 120 Duck Key residents about the project at Thursday’s meeting.
Four options were presented, the first three of which involve rehabilitation. Option one involves rehabbing the underside of the bridges, which does not address needed safety improvements, according to the engineering study.
Option two involves adding pedestrian bridges but still does not address safety improvements like shoulders for vehicles. Option three involves replacing beams, widening the bridges, reconstructing the decorative railings and protecting them with the addition of see-through, crash-tested railings and adding a sidewalk.
The last option would be full bridge replacement with the addition of see-through railings, shoulders and protected sidewalks for pedestrians.
“The way I saw it, residents are pretty split on what they figure is a proper configuration. Some people want a sidewalk and some people don’t want a sidewalk,” said Clark Briggs, county project manager.
The county maintains the bridges and the U.S. Coast Guard is the lead federal agency for the permitting process, according to Judy Clarke, director of engineering services for Monroe County.
Seeing as how the bridges are historically significant, the county has to collaborate with the Bureau of Historic Preservation, she said.
“We take the comments [from the public] and at the same time our consultant is doing research and drafting a document that gets sent to the state historic preservation office — a study of the impacts and potential effects of different options from a cultural and historic aspect,” Clarke told the Keynoter.
There will be more meetings with different groups and permitting agencies, she said, adding a memorandum of agreement with the state historic office will possibly be signed by fall.
“It would only be after this process that we’d start our engineering design and move to construction,” she said.
