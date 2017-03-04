Council plans housing workshop

The Marathon City Council wants to know about the city’s larger homes and the visitors who stay in them.
Mayor Dan Zieg said a five-bedroom home in the city was the reason for discussing it at Tuesday’s council meeting because the owners want to add on six bedrooms and six more bathrooms. According to Planning Director George Garret, the home at 1 Sandpiper Lane, owned by John Kozak, is permitted as a vacation rental.
The concern is that the home and other houses like it could be low-key bed-and-breakfast operations that are not allowed in residential areas or in the city without transient licenses.
Marathon law says homes can’t be rented as short-term rentals for fewer than seven days. Hotels, on the other hand, require transient licenses. The other concern about possible bed-and-breakfasts is a lack of available parking and an increase in water use and sewage.
“There are smaller homes that are intentionally made to be single-family units that are two- and three-family units and there’s no reason this wouldn’t fall into the same category,” Councilman Mark Senmartin said of both large and small homes. “It is an issue that’s going on.”
The council decided to set up a workshop this month to talk about housing code. Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
▪ Council members approved mirroring a Monroe County Commission resolution that Florida Power & Light needs to do more to contain a plume of saltwater seen as a possible threat to the Florida Keys' primary source of drinking water.
▪ A workshop to discuss uses for city-owned property at 700 81st St. was set up.
▪ Council members requested an ordinance be drafted to replace the code board with a special magistrate, or hearing officer, to hear code compliance cases in the future. The two-pronged ordinance will be voted on at the March 14 meeting and needs two votes of approval to go into effect.
▪ Changes to the mayoral selection process were approved. Pending a second council vote, seniority in office will designate future mayors and vice mayors. Then the number of votes per candidate when two or more are sworn in from the same election will designate the candidates’ places in line behind the mayor and vice mayor. The immediate past mayor would be last in line but act as mayor if necessary. The cycle will rotate by rank from then on.
