Raschein bills may change FKCC name, add new campus

Florida Keys Community College could get a new name and a new Upper Keys campus under local bills filed for the 2017 session of the Florida Legislature that opens Tuesday.
State Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) sponsored two dozen bills for the annual 60 days of writing and amending laws, and agreeing on the state budget.
Two of those bills could bring changes to FKCC, beginning with a proposed name change to the College of the Florida Keys, a nod to the new four-year bachelor’s degree program in supervision and management.
The second FKCC bill seeks $3.5 million in state funding toward an effort to “acquire land and [an existing] facility to provide educational opportunities to students in the Upper Keys.” The federal government would contribute $1 million toward the Upper Keys project, an information sheet says.
Most FKCC classes are based at the main Stock Island campus but classes also are taught on the campuses of Marathon and adn Coral Shores high schools.
Raschein also seeks to amend a state law covering the Utility Board of Key West, which oversees the electric utility Keys Energy Services. The change would allocate two of the five elected seats on the board to represent Lower Keys areas serviced by the utility outside Key West. Currently all five board members must live in Key West and only Key West residents can vote for the board.
Most of Raschein’s 24 bills request money that support programs of various agencies and non-profit groups.
In previous years, Florida House members could sponsor six bills per session but could also submit separate appropriation requests. Under the current House leadership, all appropriation requests must be reviewed as individual bills.
Raschein’s budget requests for the Keys include:
▪ $950,000 for Mote Marine Laboratory’s coral restoration program that grows “endangered, threatened and reef-building coral species for replanting” on damaged Keys reefs. Most of the funding would go toward expenses, with $50,000 for a “land-based microfragmentation nursery” for coral.
▪ $500,000 toward the Keys Area Health Education Center-Monroe County Children's Health Center, which provides in-school clinics for children who may not otherwise receive regular care. Four medical-care positions are included.
▪ $475,000 to the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society in Key West to create displays, programs and educational material on the slave trade.
▪ $500,000 toward Monroe County’s vessel sewage-pumpout service that helps “ensure that liveaboards and other vessel occupants properly dispose of waste rather than discharging waste into the water... This service helps promote protection of the fragile marine resources of the Florida Keys.” The federal government funds $172,000 of the free pumpouts, and the county adds $57,500.
▪ About $114,000 for a job-training and interpersonal skills program for developmentally challenged residents. The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens runs the program.
▪ Out-of-county budget requests include $2 million for Florida State University’s Themed Experience Academic Center; $450,000 toward a $6 million sewage treatment plant and pumping station in Homestead; $1.8 million for the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers to fund adult day-care and home-health services; and $4.5 million for Farm Shares, a South Florida agricultural agency that provides more than 6.5 million meals to the needy throughout Florida.
