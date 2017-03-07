Key West commissioner wants to keep Cohen as planning director

Attaching 22 letters of support from residents, Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez today filed a proposed resolution to keep Thaddeus Cohen as the city planning director.
Cohen resigned after meeting with City Manager Jim Scholl, giving a final day of March 31 and agreeing to remain on call until then.
Scholl said tasks at the planning department weren’t being handled properly.
“He is a great guy and intelligent planner, but him being the coach and staff being the team, things weren’t getting done,” Scholl said last week. “We gotta be able to handle the day-to-day issues.”
Cohen, an architect from Delray Beach, was a finalist for the Key West city manager job in 2012. He was hired by Scholl as planning director in February 2015 at an annual salary of $122,500.
Lopez, who represents the historic black community Bahama Village, on Tuesday afternoon added this item to tonight’s City Commission meeting agenda: “Urging the City Manager to determine if there is a possibility to retain Thaddeus Cohen as Planning Director.”
The commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Several of the supportive letters come from Bahama Village leaders such as Ken Sullivan, who said his Coral City Elks Lodge will hold a prayer breakfast for Cohen on March 25.
“Mr. Cohen deserves a second chance for all the good work he has put in trying to get the most bang for our money,” Sullivan wrote.
Lopez, who is black, acknowledged Tuesday that Cohen is the first black person to hold that high of an office in Key West city government.
But that is not why he is backing him now, Lopez said.
“This man came to us with qualifications far above our needs and he’s done a lot of good in that direction,” Lopez said Tuesday.
Lopez said he understands the city charter bars elected commissioners can’t interfere with the city manager’s hiring decisions.
“It doesn’t prohibit us making our opinions known,” Lopez said.
Lopez has been a fan of the planning director since Cohen was a finalist for the city manager’s job in 2012. But the top job went to Bob Vitas, who resigned after a scandal involving him touching a woman during Fantasy Fest. Vitas said it was an accident that happened while he was dancing during the parade.
Senior Planner Patrick Wright has been named interim planning director.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
