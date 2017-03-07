Key Largo bicyclist critical after pickup truck hits him

A Key Largo man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle Tuesday morning.
Roger Lee Andrulot, 62, was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center around 10:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleeen McKinney said Tuesday afternoon that medical staff had stabilized him.
Andrulot was riding southbound in the bicycle lane adjacent to U.S. 1. As he passed the driveway of the Valero gas station at mile marker 99.6, a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Watts, 81, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., knocked him to the ground, according to an FHP incident report.
Watts was attempting to make a right turn north onto U.S. 1. He faces a charge of failing to obey traffic control or signal.
