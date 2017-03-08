Keys cities seek to limit bricks-and-mortar TDC money

Florida Keys cities and three citizens’ groups want to keep tourist-tax money committed to building projects out of the advertising budget.
Monroe County commissioners will review that “bricks and mortar” request on Tourist Development Council revenues when they meet March 15 at the Marathon Government Center. The municipalities of Key West, Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Layton and Islamorada all have endorsed the proposed restriction.
“A change in the distribution plan for tourist development bed tax funds would benefit residents of Key West and the Florida Keys,” says a Key West city resolution.
“TDC Bricks and Mortar grant funding shall remain available for Bricks and Mortar projects exclusively, and shall not be rolled over into advertising and promotion,” says a key section of the memorandum sent to Monroe County’s TDC board for its meeting Tuesday. Results of that discussion were pending.
County commissioners have final authority over TDC expenditures, largely funded by the 5 percent tourist taxes shared by the overall TDC and its local districts. That’s 5 cents on each night of tourist lodging in the Keys.
Money tentatively allocated to construction can include funding facilities that enhance the Keys’ appeal to visitors. Currently, unspent construction money can be moved to bolster advertising and promotion efforts.
Last Stand of the Florida Keys and the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Associations also advocate for restrictions on the bricks and mortar fund. Group members have voiced concern that TDC advertising brings too many visitors, resulting in slow traffic on U.S. 1 and local streets.
The Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce also endorsed the restriction, along with the Ocean Reef Community Association.
In other issues pending for the March 15 County Commission meeting:
▪ Consider adding “investigative services” to county contracts that can be awarded without open bidding. County officials are negotiating with firms that offer to scan online advertising to identify illegal vacation rentals in the Keys. The unwanted vacation rentals are either in the wrong zoning areas or have not complied with county business regulations.
▪ Review a proposal to temporarily halt some development approvals that could result in unexpected hotel rooms. Development approvals granted to a Stock Island resort redevelopment seemingly allowed more rental units when the company began renting out rooms individually in townhouses listed as one residence.
