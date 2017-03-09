Marathon man accused of stealing friend’s guitars

The music died Wednesday for a Marathon man facing charges of breaking into his friend’s house and stealing two guitars.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Marathon resident Ronald Irwin told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives shortly after midnight Wednesday his 23rd Street home had been burglarized and two guitars to the tune of $1,000 in value had been stolen.
Detective Leon Bourcier wrote in his report Irwin said the guitars — a black Telecaster and a wood-finished Stratocaster — had probably been stolen by his acquaintance “Hans” and friend “Tony” who had been to the house Tuesday.
A black baseball hat found outside a window where the house had been broken into was the same hat “Tony” had been wearing at the house earlier, Irwin said.
Wednesday morning, police confirmed “Tony” as Antonio Lourenco, 47, of Marathon and located him on Yellowtail Drive on an unrelated call for service.
“Hans” is Hans Landis, who told Bourcier that Lourenco had shown up to his house at 2235 Yellow Tail Drive “extremely intoxicated” Tuesday night with two guitar cases, which he recognized to be Irwin’s, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Lourenco was arrested for burglary and grand theft, both felonies, and transported to the jail on Stock Island on $15,000 bond. Landis was not charged.
The two guitars were recovered and returned to Irwin.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
