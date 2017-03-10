New stop signs sprout on Plantation Key

Driving sections of the Old Highway on Plantation Key may be a little slower but safer, say Islamorada village officials.
Six new stop signs on Old Highway were installed Tuesday “along the stretch from Schooner Bay Road at approximately mile marker 90 to mile marker 87.2,” says a statement from the Village of Islamorada.
The signs, approved as a pilot program Feb. 16 by the Village Council, seek “to reduce the often dangerous speeding that occurs along the Old Highway on Plantation Key” and “address the excessive use of the Old Highway by drivers attempting to avoid heavy traffic on U.S. 1.”
“The safety and effectiveness of the stop signs will be monitored by the [Monroe County] Sheriff's Office,” the statement says “The stop signs may improve safety for drivers, and particularly for people walking, running and biking on the path along the Old Highway.”
Action by the Village Council was taken following “frequent discussions of the safety on the Old Highway at recent meetings.”
To submit a comment about the new signs or learn more, contact Islamorada’s Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer. Send an email to: andrew.engelmeyer@islamorada.fl.us or call the Public Works office at (305) 852-6933.
Comments