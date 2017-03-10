Key Colony Beach Commission election is Tuesday

Three incumbents and one newcomer are running for two-year terms on the Key Colony Beach Commission in Tuesday’s election.
Mayor Jerry Ellis has been a commissioner since 2012 and is running for his third term on the board. He has been mayor since 2015.
“I want to be a city commissioner because I’ve got a lot of projects that I’ve initiated as a city administrator, like our $4 million sewer plant upgrade,” he said. “Also there are some stormwater issues I’d like to see through to the end and I’d like to be sure things are fulfilled the way I envision them to be fulfilled.”
The city’s sewer plant upgrade started in October and won’t be finished for a couple years. Stormwater management upgrades are ongoing.
Ellis has held the title of both mayor and city administrator since 2015, which will change later this month when the city’s first-ever paid administrator Christopher Moonis starts.
The Jacksonville native has lived in Key Colony Beach since 2004 with his wife Lyn Paterson.
Yuna Leary is running for her first two-year term on the commission and has lived in the city since 2012. Born in Russia, she came to the U.S. in 1987 as a teenager and grew up in New Jersey.
She has been the chief operating officer of software company FutureBridge Business Solutions Inc. for more than 20 years and has three grown sons.
“I have a lot to offer to the people of Key Colony Beach and can help them make it greater,” she said. “I would in particular like to see improvements to the computer systems being used.”
Jimm Pettorini, current treasurer and secretary for the commission, is running for his his second term.
The Chicago native and former chief operating officer of CNA Financial Corporation said he is seeking reelection because it’s a “real joy serving our little community.”
He and his wife of 50 years, Paula, have made Key Colony Beach their full-time residence since 2004. They have two sons and three grandsons.
Ron Sutton has been a Key Colony Beach commissioner since 2005, three years after he and his wife Kitty of 50 years moved to Key Colony Beach. He served as mayor from 2008 to 2014.
“I want to keep our city the gem of the Florida Keys. There will be many issues that come up over the next two years,” Sutton said. “I like working for the residents of our city.”
Sutton turned his Delaware business, Sutton Bus and Truck Co., over to his four children after retiring to the Keys. He and Kitty have 16 grandchildren.
Three of the candidates will join commissioners April Tracy and John Deneale whose terms end in 2018. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Key Colony Beach City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments