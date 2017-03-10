Cities, TDC disagree on ‘bricks and mortar’ funds

When it comes to unspent money for “bricks and mortar” projects, Florida Keys cities and the county’s Tourist Development Council do not agree.
On Tuesday, the TDC board voted, 7-1, against a resolution supported by all incorporated Keys cities that would prevent money allocated, but not used, for tourism-related construction projects from being shifted into advertising budgets.
Monroe County Commissioners, meeting March 15 at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo, will consider whether the current TDC formula on capital-improvement projects should be changed.
“TDC Bricks and Mortar [construction] grant funding shall remain available for Bricks and Mortar projects exclusively, and shall not be rolled over into advertising and promotion,” says a Key West City Council resolution endorsed by municipal councils in Marathon, Islamorada, Layton and Key Colony Beach.
Bricks-and-mortar money can be spent toward governmental projects like parks and beaches, or non-profit facilities like museums or wildlife parks. About $7 million was spent in the most recent fiscal year.
But not all of the available money was spent. Some was banked, other money was available for additional advertising.
“Most of the board felt strongly that the primary purpose of the bed tax is to promote and advertise tourism the Florida Keys, which is our main industry,” TDC Executive Director Harold Wheeler said Friday. “They believe that if you do less advertising, it will affect visitation. They want to keep the Keys economy strong.”
In the current year, about $2.34 million of unspent bricks-and-mortar money would be eligible to be shifted into promotion, TDC board chair Rita Irwin said Friday. The total figure for the last five years is about $6 million, she said.
“Everybody is concerned about travel this year moving forward,” Irwin said. “The early signs are not good as far as international travel and pre-bookings.”
“I’m not saying the sky is falling, but the building might be shaking,” Irwin said. “Flexibility can be the best use for our money. We’re trying hard to get it right.”
TDC board member Peter Batty said he was concerned that governments may seek all available construction allocations, leaving non-profits in the lurch. “If [governments] can get their projects funded 100 percent, that would suck all the oxygen out of the room,” he said.
Governments and two citizens groups contend the TDC spends enough money on advertising, and needs to spend the bricks-and-mortar funds on infrastructure to support the increasing number of visitors it attracts.
▪ Correction: Due to a reporting error, an earlier story on the bricks-and-mortar debate incorrectly said the County Commission meeting will be in Marathon. The Wednesday meeting is in Key Largo.
Comments