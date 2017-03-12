Key West police seek hit-and-run driver in crash that hurt bicyclist

A hit-and-run driver caused an early morning crash that sent a 28-year-old bicyclist to the hospital with head injuries, Key West police said.
Police on Sunday asked the public for help in finding the suspect who was driving a white Mazda 3 SUV.
Police are seeking a “person of interest” who may have been driving the car involved in a crash at 12:33 a.m. in the 900 block of Truman Avenue.
The driver struck two cars and a bicyclist — a Key West woman who was airlifted to Miami with head injuries.
Truman Avenue was closed for two hours after the crash, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The white Mazda likely has front-end damage, said Crean, who released a surveillance image of the SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle and the driver may call police at 305-809-1000, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS, or visit www.tipsubmit.com
