Key West softball and tennis both lose

An early 3-0 lead failed to hold up for the Key West High softball team, which lost to Gulliver Prep, 12-4, in a district game Wednesday in Miami.
The Conchs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Angela Niles doubled and Ashley Grimanelis homered. That lead lengthened in the third when catcher Raylyn Faatuai homered.
The Raiders struck back against pitcher Kendell Snow with three runs in the third. The game was still tight until Gulliver unloaded for eight runs in the sixth.
“We didn’t make the plays in that inning,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia.
Snow walked 10 batters and the Conchs made four errors behind her. “If we can clean that up, we’ll be fine against them,” Garcia said.
It was the first time in five years that the Conchs, who dropped to 5-2 and had their five-game winning streak snapped, went to Gulliver and did not have the game shortened by the 10-run mercy rule.
Lauren Klitenick had a single and double, Mackenzie Cohen doubled, and Jade Vaughn, Snow and Nelly Branham singled.
Tennis
The Coral Shores High tennis teams defeated Key West on Monday on the Conchs’ courts. The boys won, 4-3, and the girls won, 5-2.
