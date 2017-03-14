Winter storm grounds Key West flights

Winter Storm Stella’s wrath Tuesday was felt all the way down in Key West, where flights were canceled due to blizzard conditions across the Northeast.
Direct flights to Newark from Key West International Airport on United Airlines were stymied while many Key West travelers found themselves stuck at major hubs in Miami and Atlanta where connecting flights had been scratched over the storm.
“MIA is full of unhappy people,” said Quincy Perkins, a Key West filmmaker who was stuck at the Miami airport on his way to Washington, D.C. “Lots of people on my flight out of Key West left knowing already that their flights were canceled out of Miami.”
Perkins said flights to Boston were also being grounded as he waited at MIA Tuesday afternoon.
“They may get out of Key West OK,” said Don DeGraw, Monroe County’s director of airports. “But they may have problems when they get to their hub airport. They just need to be aware of what’s going on.”
These flights were canceled Tuesday: United Flights 3528 and 3671 to EWR in Newark. Arrivals: United Flight 3670 from EWR, American Flight 4566 from DCA and United Flight 3521, according to county public information officer Cammy Clark.
Forecasts called for snow, heavy at times, Tuesday night throughout much of western and northern New England and upstate New York. Strong winds were predicted to continue and contribute to significant blowing and drifting snow from central Pennsylvania to northern New England.
Wednesday, lighter snowfall and gusty winds will continue across the Northeast region, but the worst of the storm will be over, according to Weather.com.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
