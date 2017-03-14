Two couples taken to hospital after head-on in Islamorada

Two couples were taken to Mariners Hospital and treated for minor injuries after their cars collided head-on with one another in Islamordada Tuesday afternoon.
James Binder, 70, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima southbound on U.S.1 at mile marker 86 when, for unkown reasons, he crossed over the yellow double line into the northbound lane, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
His car struck the front of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Diego Visedo, 73, of Boca Raton.
Binder’s Nissan came to a final stop in the northbound shoulder. Visedo’s car was on the yellow line in both north and southbound lanes when first responders arrived.
Binder and his wife Rita Binder, 74, and Visedo and his wife, Irene Visedo, 73, were taken to Mariners. James Binder faces a charge of failure to use the designated lane. All four people wore their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the wreck, according to the FHP.
Bicycle fatality
A man who was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on March 7 died from his injuries two days later while at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Roger Lee Andrulot, 62, was flown to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit around 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday, FHP Lt. Kathleeen McKinney said.
Andrulot was riding southbound in the bicycle lane adjacent to U.S. 1. As he passed the driveway of the Valero gas station at mile marker 99.6, a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Watts, 81, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., knocked him to the ground, according to an FHP incident report.
Watts was attempting to make a right turn north onto U.S. 1. He faces a charge of failing to obey traffic control or signal.
