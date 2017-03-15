Marathon city entrances to be landscaped

Marathon city officials are looking for a landscape architect to beautify four spots in the city.
Bid documents show the $200,000 project will involve improvements surrounding the island’s lighthouse-themed entrance signs, one at mile marker 60 on Grassy Key and the other near the Seven Mile Bridge entrance on Knights Key.
Also, thatch palms will be placed in the medians at the intersections of Sombrero Beach Road and U.S. 1 and Coco Plum Drive and U.S. 1.
“We have some DOT money to accomplish this,” said City Planner George Garrett.
Public Works Director Carlos Solis said work should start in mid-April and be done by the end of June.
The lighthouse sign near the Seven Mile Bridge was removed at the start of an ongoing three-year construction project on the bridge.
“We had the lighthouses made for these entrances but they are an almost exact replica of the Sombrero lighthouse,” Solis said of the 1,000-pound structures crafted by artist Larry Herlth of Islamorada in 2013.
Sombrero Key Light, five miles south of Marathon, was built in 1857 to warn ships of the hazardous reefs below the surface.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
