Vacation-rental crackdown shows results, county says

Thirteen vacation-rental properties found in violation of Monroe County laws in February could face a combined $72,047 in fines, county attorneys report.
The owners of the properties in all of the 13 cases that reached Monroe County’s special-magistrate hearing last month were found to be in violation of the county code, which has strict rules on where short-term rentals of less than 28 days in residential communities can be offered or booked.
At a March 8 meeting of the Island of Federation of Key Largo Homeowners Associations, county Code Compliance Director Cynthia McPherson cited statistics that reflect an ongoing enforcement effort.
“We’ve come a long way in prosecuting vacation-rental cases. We have more cases than we’ve ever had,” McPherson said. “Our rate of success is very high. Very few cases are dismissed; some are on appeal.”
In 2016, a special magistrate levied $402,306 in fines for illegal vacation rentals, says a Code Compliance report in the 2016-17 State of the County report prepared by Monroe County staff.
Most vacation-rental cases now are prosecuted based on finding unapproved short-term rentals being advertised through various online agencies, McPherson said. “That has helped tremendously,” she said. “The website is the evidence.”
Previous efforts that sent inspectors to seek evidence at reported vacation-rental sites in the Florida Keys often proved “fruitless,” she said.
In the county’s fiscal years 2013-14 and 2014-15, 44 cases in the unincorporated county were found in violation. In 2015-16 alone, 68 cases have been found in violation. So far in the fiscal year started last Oct. 1, 59 cases have been found in violation.
In Key Largo in fiscal year 2015-16, McPherson said, 34 of 35 vacation-rental cases were found in violation and have since come into compliance.
“Key Largo is an active area” for illegal vacation rental violations, McPherson said. “Hopefully you’re seeing an improvement. We’re getting letters from people thanking us” for closing an unapproved short-term rental.
