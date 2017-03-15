Motorcycle crash on U.S. 1 in Lower Keys leaves driver critical

A single motorcycle crash at 11 p.m. Tuesday left the 70-year-old Powell, Tennessee driver in critical condition.
The 2015 Harley Davidson was headed northbound near mile marker 7 when it ran off the road “for unknown reasons,” according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney.
The motorcycle flipped over and crashed on the grass median, landing partially on the northbound inside lane.
The driver was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center and the inside northbound lane was blocked for 3.5 hours for a preliminary traffic homicide investigation, FHP said.
FHP hadn’t reached the man’s family as of Wednesday morning so his name wasn’t released. He was wearing a helmet.
