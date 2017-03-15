Illinois motorcyclist seriously injured in Key Largo crash

An Illinois man was taken to a mainland hospital in serious condition after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a sport utility vehicle in Key Largo Wednesday afternoon.
Matthew Simmons, 38, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson with his wife, Kerry Simmons, 39, as a passenger, around 12:15 p.m. when he ran into the back of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Hans Ruehl, 69, of North Richland Hills, Texas. Ruehl slowed his vehicle for traffic ahead, but Simmons did not decelerate his Harley, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
First responders took Matthew Simmons to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, and Kerry Simmons was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, according to the FHP report.
Police say neither Matthew nor Kerry Simmons, who are from the town of Riverside, Illinois, were wearing helmets. Ruehl was wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Matthew Simmons does face a careless driving charge.
FHP troopers and medics blocked the northbound lanes of the highway for about 20 minutes to treat the injured, according to the FHP report.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
