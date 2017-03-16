Key Colony Beach incumbents re-elected

Three incumbents who ran for Key Colony Beach Commission will keep their seats following Tuesday’s election.
Of the 751 registered voters in Key Colony Beach, 208 showed up to vote at City Hall and 102 cast absentee ballots. A total 772 votes were cast among the four candidates running for three open seats in the nonpartisan at-large race.
Ron Sutton received 255 votes Tuesday, the majority, or 33.03 percent. He has been a Key Colony Beach commissioner since 2005 and served as mayor from 2008 to 2014.
“The people voted for who they wanted and fortunately I was one of the ones they wanted,” Sutton said.
First-time candidate Yuna Leary received 122 votes Tuesday, or 15.80 percent.
Jim Pettorini, treasurer and secretary for the commission for the last two years, will serve a second term on the board after receiving 223 votes in his favor Tuesday, or 28.89 percent.
“When you’ve been through the cycle once, you’re just starting to figure out what it’s all about. I feel I’m more valuable now because I’ve been through a two-year process and seen the issues our city faces,” he said. “I congratulate Yuna for bringing another perspective.”
Jerry Ellis has been a commissioner since 2012 and sealed his third two-year term Tuesday with 172 votes, or 22.28 percent. Ellis has held the title of both mayor and city administrator since 2015.
“We want to see people step up and contribute by being in office here in our city,” Ellis said. “If you’re thinking about do that, do yourself a favor and volunteer first. We’ve got plenty of volunteer boards and it’s a good way to get your name and face out in the city.”
Sutton, Pettorini and Ellis will join commissioners April Tracy and John Deneale whose terms end in 2018.
A new mayor and vice mayor will be elected by the commission at the April 3 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. at Key Colony Beach City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive.
