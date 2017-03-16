Marathon man arrested on lewd and lascivious charges

An off-duty Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective busted a man masturbating in his car as he watched children at a Marathon playground Tuesday, police say.
Detective Tony Conde saw David Banfield, 63, sitting inside his 1994 BMW sedan, parked at Sombrero Beach, facing the playground there at round 6 p.m.
“Banfield was looking at the children playing,” Deputy Becky Herrin, the agency’s media relations officer said. “He had his pants down to his knees and was masturbating.”
Conde showed Banfield his badge and asked him to get out of the car. Banfield refused to comply, but with the help of bystanders, Conde pulled Banfield out of the car and detained him until other deputies arrived.
Banfield was booked on lewd and lascivious exhibition and resisting arrest charges. He was booked into jail on $10,000 bond.
