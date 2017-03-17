More airlines canceling routes to Cuba

Two airlines that began flying to Cuba only a few months ago said this week they will discontinue service to the island nation, as other major carriers recently announced they are cutting back on Cuba-bound flights.
The former Obama administration relaxed decades-old travel restrictions to Cuba last year, and the U.S. Department of Transportation granted airlines routes to the communist country last summer. Jetblue was the first U.S. commercial carrier to arrive there in more than 50 years on Aug. 31. Since then, 10 other airlines began Cuba service from several cities, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
But it seems enthusiasm to travel to Cuba has waned and the number of carriers going there has outpaced demand, said Misty Pinson, a Silver spokeswoman.
“While the actual total number of passengers currently traveling to and from Cuba on all carriers combined is in line with what Silver originally projected, other airlines continue to serve this market with too many flights and oversized aircraft, which has led to an increase in capacity of approximately 300 percent between the U.S. and Cuba,” Pinson said in an email.
Denver, Colo.,-based Frontier Airlines also announced this month that it is canceling its daily flight from Miami to Havana, which it launched in December, effective June 4.
“Market conditions have failed to materialize there, and excess capacity has been allocated to the Florida-Cuba market,” Frontier spokesman Jim Faulkner wrote in an email Thursday to The Reporter.
Faulkner added that while other new routes have paid off for Frontier, the airline couldn’t make a successful go at Cuba.
“More than 80 percent of Frontier’s new routes have succeeded over the past few years, yet circumstances sometimes prevent us from achieving our objectives,” he said.
Pinson said that none of the U.S. airlines that began service to Cuba last summer are making money on the route, a claim that could not be verified by press time.
“This lack of demand coupled with overcapacity by the larger airlines has made the Cuban routes unprofitable for all carriers,” she said.
She added that Silver may resume flights to Cuba if market conditions change.
“It is not in the best interest of Silver and its team members to behave in the same irrational manner as other airlines,” she said “However, Silver will continue to monitor Cuba routes and will consider resuming service in the future if the commercial environment changes.”
New York-based carrier Jetblue announced earlier this year that it is flying fewer people to Cuba, not by reducing flights per se, but by using smaller aircraft. According to the Miami Herald, instead of using a 150-seat Airbus A320 to take passengers from Fort Lauderdale to Camaguey, Holguin and Santa Clara, Jetblue switched to a 100-seat Embraer-190. It is also switching from the A321, which seats 200 people, to an A320 for connections from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, New York’s JFK and Orlando.
American Airlines also announced reduced service to Cuba by way of fewer flights and smaller planes.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments