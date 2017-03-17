Keys man hit with federal child porn charges

A Florida Keys man was charged with two federal child pornography counts Friday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged David Mira with one count of possession and one count of distributing child pornography. Mira was charged through an “information,” meaning prosecutors charged him, not a grand jury. He still has the option of requesting a grand jury investigate his case.
According to the complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Key West, Mira distributed child pornography with his laptop computer on Oct. 8 and knowingly possessed lewd images of children on his computer a month later.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
No other information regarding Mira’s age or where in Monroe County he lives was available in the court document. It’s also not yet clear if Mira was taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not comment on ongoing investigations.
