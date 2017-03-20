Pennsylvania woman critical after scooter crash on Stock Island

A Pennsylvania woman was left in critical condition after she was ejected from a scooter and slammed to the pavement Sunday night on Stock Island near mile marker 5, police said.
A 2017 Chevrolet Impala driver entered the intersection eastbound on 5th Street and failed to see the scooter approaching southbound on MacDonald, FHP said.
The scooter driver immediately hit the brakes, causing both he and his passenger to flip over the scooter onto the pavement.
“Charges are pending,” McKinney said Monday. “There was no contact between the vehicles.”
Catherine M. McPhail, 57, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami as a result of the 8:24 p.m. crash at the intersection of 5th Street and MacDonald Avenue, which was closed to traffic for some time due to the crash..
Bruce McPhail, 67, also of Pennsylvania, was driving the 2016 scooter and was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for serious injuries, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney.
Nigel Graham Griffiths, 53, of the United Kingdom was driving the Impala with Erica D. Norman, of Australia, in the passenger seat.
Griffiths remained at the scene.
Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in either driver. Neither scooter rider was wearing a helmet, McKinney said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
