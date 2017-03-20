Car spins into boulders along U.S. 1 after Tavernier crash

Paul Stewart had just serviced his Winnebago motorhome for the return trip to Illinois, after wintering four months in the Upper Keys.
His trip got indefinitely delayed early Monday after a U.S. 1 accident sent a 2016 Toyota crashing into and onto large boulders in the U.S. 1 median in Tavernier.
No one was seriously injured, but damages to the Toyota Corolla were estimated at $20,000 and $8,000 to Stewart’s motorhome, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
“The most important thing is that everybody’s all right,” said Stewart, 83, of Galesburg, Ill. “Life is so precious.”
Toyota driver Vicki Anderson, 68, Laguna Hills, Calif., was ticketed for making an improper lane change. Passenger Alana Snavely, 69, of Orange, Calif., and Anderson were treated for minor injuries at Mariners Hospital.
The Winnebago was headed north around mile marker 92.4 in the passing lane when the Toyota abruptly moved from the right lane to the passing lane in an effort to pull into The Shell Man service station in the median, the FHP reports.
The right front of Stewart’s motorhome struck the back left of the Toyota. The car spun counter-clockwise “until it collided into the boulders,” the FHP reports.
After the 8:29 a.m. crash, the Corolla was stranded atop boulders that protect The Shell Man convenience store’s parking lot.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments