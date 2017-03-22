Big change for big race

The iconic Seven Mile Bridge Run, a favorite on runners’ calendars not only here but nationally, gets a big change this year after 35 years of stability.
Runners have traditionally parked at Knights Key and that’s also where a stage was set up for the awards ceremony, along with a beer truck and tents for post-run rub-downs.
But due to upcoming construction there, race operations will be moved to Stanley Switlik Elementary School on 33rd Street bayside for the race’s 36th edition. Runners will be bused from there to the start line the morning of April 1. The awards ceremony will be back at Switlik.
Construction on a 199-room resort at the Knights Key RV Resort and Marina hasn’t started, but event organizer Ginger Sayer said it was a better idea to move race events away from where they’ve traditionally been held because of unknowns with the construction.
Registration for the annual race, limited to 1,500 participants, opened Jan. 26 for locals and the quota of around 600 was full in fewer than 30 minutes, Sayer said. The rest of the field is already set, too.
The youngest runner in this year’s race is a 5-year-old Marathon boy while the oldest is an 84-year-old man from Lake Worth. The top returning runners are Josh Peterson, Michael Stone, Laura DiBella, Helena Bursa, Gary Gates and Martin Sykut, Sayer said.
There are runners from Florida and 15 other states, five from Canada and even one from Marrakesh in Morocco, registered for the 6.8-mile run, which starts at 7:10 a.m. for wheelchair racers and 7:20 for runners. The Marathon Runners Club event sells out every year and is limited to ensure the bridge can reopen in a timely manner.
The bridge will be closed from 6:45 to 9 a.m. with no exceptions except for emergency vehicles. So, for example, if you are in the Lower Keys and need to get to a mainland airport, plan accordingly.
“Runners need to be parked at Stanley Switlik and seated on a bus no later than 6:30 a.m.,” Sayer said. “If they’re staying at any of the nearby hotels, Tranquility Bay, Hyatt Place or the Marriott, they are better off walking to the school.”
Those parking can do so starting at 5:15 a.m. at the entrance on 35th Street at U.S. 1. There is no parking available at the start or finish line.
Finishers will be picked up at Veterans Park at mile marker 40 and brought back for the awards ceremony.
Those who don't finish in time will be picked up on the bridge and brought back to the awards area with the Gulf of Mexico as its backdrop, Sayer said. The 33rd Street boat ramp will be closed from sunset on March 31 to noon the day of the race.
Water will be provided at six stations along the route by more than 500 volunteers who can park at the Marathon Community Park before the race. Volunteer teams will take off from the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative (next door to the park) to set up on the bridge shortly before it closes at 6:45 a.m.
Individual waters will be provided by First State Bank at the finish line for runners. Sayer said she ordered 800 gallons of water and hundreds of apples and oranges for the runners along the route. After the run at the awards area, there will be free Michelob Ultra and Natalie’s orange juice, as well as soda, water and fruit.
Pre-race packet pickup for runners is March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 13201 Overseas Highway. Packets can also be picked up starting at 5:30 a.m. race day at Switlik Elementary.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments