Traffic delays may be ‘the worst,’ county leaders say

Traffic delays on U.S. 1 through the Florida Keys are nothing new but recent months seem to have been “the worst,” Monroe County commissioners grumbled.
“Every year we say this, but I really do think this is the worst. Big swaths of U.S. 1 have to be failing” to meet state standards, Commissioner Heather Carruthers said during a discussion last Wednesday at the commission’s meeting in Key Largo of a traffic-flow study update.
“It took me an hour to get through Islamorada on a Monday in the middle of the day,” Carruthers said. “It wasn’t a special weekend; there was nothing fancy going on.”
“Islamorada has been failing [on a state travel level-of-service index] for several years now,” Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley said, but noted the village’s land-use plan adopted a lower standard of traffic flow “so not to have to deny all development in Islamorada.”
Mayor George Neugent noted that recent traffic headed south toward Big Pine Key and Key West “was backed up to Bahia Honda” on a weekday with no holiday or special event on the calendar. “Before we start to telling other jurisdictions how to clean up, we need to clean up our own choke points.”
There is no easy fix, commissioners said. Much of the traffic on U.S. 1 in the Upper and Middle Keys is “flow-through” headed toward Key West. “These cars are coming from another location,” Hurley said. “You can watch them stream in” on the 18-Mile Stretch.
Any significant widening of U.S. 1 seems unlikely because of limited space to expand in the narrow Keys, coupled with environmental restrictions and public opposition, staff pointed out.
“When there are such environmental constraints, there’s not a lot we can do,” Hurley said. Adding turn lanes and changing the timing at traffic signals might help a little, she said. Carruthers suggested a light-rail system or a regular bus service running the length of the Keys.
In approving the new traffic-study update, commissioners asked for details on “the most-stressed sections” of U.S. 1, and an analysis of where incoming traffic originates.
In other action at the Key Largo meeting, commissioners:
▪ Directed staff to work begin preparing an ordinance that would defer some multi-unit development applications to prevent another incident that occurred at a new Stock Island resort. That development at the former Oceanside Marina reportedly used single-unit permits for vacation rentals, then started renting rooms in the townhouses separately, creating more motel rooms than expected.
▪ Denounced a new appeal from Air Methods, parent company of the LifeNet private air-ambulance service in the Lower Keys. The company, working from Key West for a decade, has sought a $400,000 annual subsidy to provide air transport for Lower Keys patients. Monroe County now is planning to buy its own air-rescue helicopter for the Lower Keys, in large part because of LifeNet’s high charges for flights.
“People are harassed to death [for payment]...The only thing we’ve seen from you is propaganda,” Carruthers told a LifeNet executive.
▪ Voted to allow an “investigative services” contract to be negotiated without seeking bids. The proposed contract would be to hire a firm to find illegal Keys vacation rental units being advertised online. Commissioner Danny Kolhage cast the lone vote against the no-bid plan.
