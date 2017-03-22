Middle Keys property being prepped for development

Dump trucks have been transporting debris off the former Longhorn Lodge property at mile marker 53.5 in Marathon.
Hollywood, Fla., developer Prime Hospitality Group, the same company that finished a 95-room Courtyard by Marriott in Marathon last year, was approved by the city to build 18 units with 3,000 square feet of commercial space, according to City Planner George Garret.
Every residence is an inherent permit allocation and if it’s demolished, the certificate represents the development right that remains with the structure. How soon units will start going up at the bayside property at 12550 Overseas Highway is unclear.
“I don’t have a timeline or finished product to say it’s going to be this or that but I expect it to start moving more quickly as we move into spring and summer,” said Keith Thompson, marketing and development director for Prime Group. “Serenity Cove — it’ll probably be a residential/commercial, but that could change.”
Garrett said the 30-room Longhorn Lodge closed in 2005 following Hurricane Wilma, during which it flooded.
