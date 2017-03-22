Hundreds of Keys households rely on program proposed for elimination in Trump budget

Proposed cuts in federal spending could affect hundreds of Keys households relying on help with home heating and cooling costs through Monroe County Social Services.
The department’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helped pay more than $130,000 to 559 households toward electric bills last year, according to Social Services Director Sheryl Graham.
“That’s one of the programs the community knows us best for,” Graham previously told the Keynoter in a story about how 46 percent of Keys households struggle to make ends meet.
President Trump’s first budget outline, released last Thursday, proposes eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant, slashing $4.2 billion between both.
The budget outline says energy program is a lower-impact program and is unable to “demonstrate strong performance outcomes.” An estimated 6 million households nationwide received assistance with heating and cooling costs through energy program in 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
People seeking help can apply for the program up to three times a year, Graham said.
“Not everybody does. Some people only apply once,” she said, adding Social Services’ No. 1 priority group is the elderly, followed by the disabled and families with children under the age of 5. “We don’t just serve anyone who walks in the door.”
Still, someone receiving a notice that his or her utilities are about to be shut off will receive a flier with information on it about Social Services and available help.
The maximum annual income level before taxes for a single person to receive help through the program is $17,820, going up by $6,240 for each additional person in the house.
Graham said she’d be shocked if Trump’s proposed cuts for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program pass through Congress.
“I don’t see it happening — there’s just too much at stake and too many levels of government for it to go through,” she said.
If the cuts did pass, Social Services would stop receiving money for the program when the 2018 budget goes into effect, which is supposed to be Oct. 1.
