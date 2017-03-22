Coast Guard searching for Florida man who fell off cruise ship near Cuba

United States Coast Guard and Cuban rescue crews launched a search for a Floral City man who fell off the eighth deck of the Carnival Victory cruise ship early Wednesday morning.
Brandon Paul, 23, went overboard around 3 a.m. while the ship was about 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio in Cuba, according to a Coast Guard press release. The cruise ship launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard.
Taking part in the search is the cutter Charles Sexton, based in Key West, and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry, from Coast Guard Air Station Miami.
