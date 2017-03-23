Reported explosion in Marathon sends two to trauma center

Two men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami following a reported fuel tank explosion Thursday morning at Marathon Electric Sign & Light.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office call for service, at 10:28 a.m. a report came in that “something blew up” followed by “several people on the ground” at the bayside shop at Aviation Boulevard and 107th Street.
The caller then said two people were on the ground, one of whom was “holding his arm” and that blood was visible. Fire and rescue crews arrived at 10:36 and confirmed “heavy facial trauma” to one of the men.
Two other employees said they were inside the shop when they heard a boom about four times louder than that of a transformer exploding. They said it shook the building and a Sheriff’s Office deputy told them a fuel tank had exploded straight up into the air, blowing a hole through the roof of the carport-like structure.
Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson said he could not comment but that an investigation is underway.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
