Reported explosion in Marathon sends two to trauma center

1:41 Pregnant woman recovers from brain surgery at UHealth Pause

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:36 Miami Hurricanes football players pumped

1:20 Dragic on Ellington becoming a father: 'He's probably going to be on fire tonight'

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:38 Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova talks about identical twin