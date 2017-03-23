Two in human smuggling group were recently deported

Two of six Jamaicans caught in a human smuggling operation off the Upper Keys March 12 were just months ago deported back to their homeland.
George Alexander Wright, 55, and O’Neil Anthony Harris, 43, were among 11 passengers from three countries stowed below deck of a center console stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents in Tavernier Creek. With the Jamaicans were four Haitians and a Bahamian. Two of the passengers were unaccompanied children, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Wright and Harris each face a charge of illegal reentry after removal. Wright was convicted in December of making a false statement in a passport application in New York. Immigration officials deported him back to Jamaica on Jan. 26 through Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana.
Harris was convicted of possession with intent to sell cannabis in December 2012. He was deported, also through the Alexandria airport, in September.
They are among three men arrested and facing charges in the March 12 human smuggling case. Richard Mork, a 64-year-old Naples charter boat captain, is accused of smuggling the people from Bimini in the Bahamas. A Customs boat on routine patrol came across Mork’s vessel with him at the helm, around 3 p.m. that Sunday.
As agents boarded the boat, two people on personal watercraft approached, each carrying two cans of gasoline on the backs of their vessels, according to a March 14 criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court by an agent with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Mork told the agents he ran out of fuel and asked the PWC operators to get him gasoline from shore.
Below deck of the vessel, named Scout and homeported in Lake Forest, Ill., the Customs agents found Mork’s human cargo. Other than Mork, none of the passengers had status in the United States, nor permission to be in the country.
After agents read Mork his rights, he told them he picked the people up in Bimini. His destination was not mentioned in the complaint, but he ran out of fuel about two nautical miles off Tavernier in the Upper Keys.
Mork knew his passengers were not legally allowed to enter the United States, HSI Special Agent Kelly Jacobs Jr. wrote in the affidavit.
This was the second human-smuggling bust that day for the Key Largo-based CBP crew. They caught a go-fast boat smuggling more than 30 Cuban nationals about 500 yards off the gated Ocean Reef Club subdivision on North Key Largo early Sunday. Another smaller group of migrants also was caught Sunday at the nearby Black Point Marina in south Miami-Dade County.
Nestor Yglesias, a spokesman with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, said information about the smugglers caught in those incidents was still unavailable.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments