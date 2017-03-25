Congress seeks to protect Coasties’ budget

With South Florida at the leading edge of ocean law-enforcement action, a proposal to trim the federal budget by cutting more than $1 billion from the U.S. Coast Guard budget ran into a hurricane of opposition from Florida’s congressional delegation.
The draft plan to lower the Coast Guard’s budget by about 12 percent — cutting about $1.3 million from the overall budget of around $10 billion — appeared to stall this week in Washington, D.C., after widespread criticism.
“If securing our borders and supporting our military is a true priority for the administration, then it ought not be slashing the Coast Guard's budget,” Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said in remarks at the Capitol, adding that suggested cuts “just don't make any sense.”
The Florida Keys, with the nation’s most active program to stop migrants at sea, likely would suffer profound effects from any budget cuts to the Coast Guard.
“South Florida’s District 7 is well known as the busiest district in the Coast Guard. And the Key West Sector is one of the busiest sectors in District 7,” said Capt. Jeffrey A. Janszen, commander of the Key West Sector that includes all three Keys’ Coast Guard stations.
“When it comes to the mission of Alien Migrant Interdiction Operations, there is no doubt that we are the busiest in the Coast Guard for that,” Janszen said. “We had over 5,000 in the last fiscal year alone.”
The Coast Guard in the Keys also is responsible for stopping drug smugglers and rescuing boaters in distress, among other missions. “We stay busy year-around,” Janzen said, noting that agency activity in many northern districts slows during the winter.
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Miami), whose district includes Monroe County, “staunchly opposed any cuts to the Coast Guard budget while the [Trump] Administration was crafting their proposal,” spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez said. “He has been and will continue to be an ardent supporter of the Coast Guard and will work to maintain and increase funding for current programs that benefit the residents of South Florida, including drug interdiction and patrolling of our waters.”
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also protested the cuts suggested by the Office of Management and Budget. A letter signed by 23 other U.S. senators warned of “catastrophic negative impacts.”
“In any scenario in which the Coast Guard is funded [at a lower level] ... the service would be greatly degraded in its ability to meet its statutory missions and support U.S. national security interests,” U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), a House subcommittee chairman for the Coast Guard, wrote to Trump.
Curbelo’s office noted, “The president’s budget is just a proposal, not what will be considered by Congress.”
