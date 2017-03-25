Key Largo projects seek 28 employee-housing units

A proposal to build 28 “employee-housing” units on Key Largo goes to the Monroe County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The Sutcliff Estates Employee-Housing Project would be built on about two acres of scarified land near mile marker 95.3, at U.S. 1 and Snapper Lane. Planning Department staff recommends approval of the project’s major conditional-use permit, with actual development contingent up 11 added conditions.
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.
As proposed, the Sutcliff Estates project includes three four-unit buildings along U.S. 1, with eight duplexes in a line behind them.
“Most of an existing hammock area would be preserved and new landscaping would be installed throughout the property ... which would help minimize any visual impacts on adjacent properties,” the county staff report says.
“There is no evidence indicating that the proposed redevelopment would have an adverse impact on the value of the surrounding properties,” the report says.
In other items listed on the Planning Commission’s March 29 agenda:
▪ Erich Borguss of Dolphins Plus Bayside/Tarpon Basin Holdings seeks to renew a major conditional-use permit to replace a previous permit that lapsed.
The project on the 3.4-acre site at mile marker 101.9 in Key Largo aims to redevelop a single-family home and nine transient units, with the addition of two office buildings, a pool and an expanded research-and-education center.
Several issues involving modified or unpermitted structures at the property have been resolved, county staff reported. The conditional-use permit is recommended for approval with conditions.
▪ Alcohol licenses in Key Largo are being requested by the Pinecrest Bakery at mile marker 99.1 and at a proposed Jersey Boardwalk Pizza shop in Trade Winds Plaza. Both would be on-premises consumption only.
The Long Key Sunset Lodge at mile marker 65.6 seeks a license for beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
