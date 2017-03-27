One seriously injured, traffic jammed after gravel truck overturns in Key Largo

A vehicle crash involving an overturned gravel truck snared northbound traffic in Key Largo Monday morning and resulted in one person being airlifted to a mainland hospital.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent out a message that traffic heading out of the Keys on U.S. 1 would be slow for hours while crews cleared a significant amount of gravel that spilled onto the road at mile marker 112. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m.
